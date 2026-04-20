Seascape Capital Management Has $8.72 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Seascape Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,863 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.5% of Seascape Capital Management's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Seascape Capital Management's holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $416,217,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,731 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $14,277,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,064 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $12,171,000 after buying an additional 8,746 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,666,577 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $405,131,000 after buying an additional 60,831 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.92, for a total transaction of $9,877,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,818,524 shares in the company, valued at $856,605,814.08. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,069,794 shares of company stock valued at $104,854,147 in the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Phillip Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $405.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $368.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $341.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $146.10 and a one year high of $349.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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