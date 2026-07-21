SEB Asset Management AB Acquires Shares of 159,407 Ferrovial SE $FER

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 159,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,179,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FER. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ferrovial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,560 shares of the company's stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 880.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,332 shares of the company's stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 47,892 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 346.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the company's stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ferrovial by 481.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,778 shares of the company's stock worth $8,934,000 after buying an additional 138,098 shares during the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on FER shares. Citigroup downgraded Ferrovial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.30 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Ferrovial to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $70.47.

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Ferrovial Price Performance

NASDAQ:FER opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business's 50-day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.97. Ferrovial SE has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $74.79.

Ferrovial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial's business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

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