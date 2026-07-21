Go Pro
→ CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent? (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

SEB Asset Management AB Acquires Shares of 159,407 Ferrovial SE $FER

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Ferrovial logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 159,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,179,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FER. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ferrovial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,560 shares of the company's stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 880.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,332 shares of the company's stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 47,892 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 346.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the company's stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ferrovial by 481.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,778 shares of the company's stock worth $8,934,000 after buying an additional 138,098 shares during the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on FER shares. Citigroup downgraded Ferrovial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.30 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Ferrovial to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $70.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferrovial

Ferrovial Price Performance

NASDAQ:FER opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business's 50-day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.97. Ferrovial SE has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $74.79.

Ferrovial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th.

About Ferrovial

(Free Report)

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial's business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ferrovial Right Now?

Before you consider Ferrovial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ferrovial wasn't on the list.

While Ferrovial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines