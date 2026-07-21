SEB Asset Management AB Invests $14.55 Million in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSG

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 341,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,550,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.18% of BrightSpring Health Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BTSG alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 1,221.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,103 shares of the company's stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 169,251 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,311,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 540.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,973 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 58,206 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 701.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 255,902 shares of the company's stock worth $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 223,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $3,745,000.

Insider Transactions at BrightSpring Health Services

In other news, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $2,056,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 131,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,751,945. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 130,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $7,637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,194,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,177,051.25. The trade was a 9.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Down 0.3%

BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.79. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $73.40. The firm's fifty day moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BTSG shares. Guggenheim started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $70.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BTSG

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

BrightSpring Health Services NASDAQ: BTSG is a leading provider of home and community-based care and workforce solutions aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and those facing behavioral health challenges. The company's operations encompass a broad spectrum of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, habilitation and supported living, as well as specialized behavioral health programs delivered through both clinical and non-clinical channels.

Through its network of subsidiary brands, BrightSpring offers integrated care in the patient's home environment, fostering independence and improving quality of life.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BrightSpring Health Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BrightSpring Health Services wasn't on the list.

While BrightSpring Health Services currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here