SEB Asset Management AB Invests $7.84 Million in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 120,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $7,837,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.05% of Trimble at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its holdings in Trimble by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 60,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,791 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 254,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $19,927,000 after buying an additional 158,287 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Trimble by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 508,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $39,816,000 after buying an additional 190,638 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Trimble by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 57,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 18,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Trimble from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Trimble from $97.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Trimble from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRMB

Trimble Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.60 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

See Also

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