SEB Asset Management AB Purchases Shares of 55,435 D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,435 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $7,607,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company's stock.

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D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $143.64 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.75 and a 52-week high of $184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 6.46. The business's 50 day moving average price is $150.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.10 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 9.51%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of D.R. Horton from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $168.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on D.R. Horton

Trending Headlines about D.R. Horton

Here are the key news stories impacting D.R. Horton this week:

Positive Sentiment: D.R. Horton posted fiscal Q3 EPS of $3.20, topping estimates of $2.99, and revenue of $9.23 billion also came in ahead of expectations, signaling resilient execution in a soft housing market. Article Title

D.R. Horton posted fiscal Q3 EPS of $3.20, topping estimates of $2.99, and revenue of $9.23 billion also came in ahead of expectations, signaling resilient execution in a soft housing market. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, which may help support investor sentiment by reinforcing cash returns to shareholders. Article Title

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, which may help support investor sentiment by reinforcing cash returns to shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Management said strong home closings and cash flow helped offset some margin pressure, but the overall housing backdrop remains uneven. Article Title

Management said strong home closings and cash flow helped offset some margin pressure, but the overall housing backdrop remains uneven. Negative Sentiment: D.R. Horton lowered FY2026 revenue guidance to $32.5 billion-$33.0 billion and Q4 revenue guidance to $8.8 billion-$9.3 billion, both below expectations, as demand softened and incentives rose. Article Title

D.R. Horton lowered FY2026 revenue guidance to $32.5 billion-$33.0 billion and Q4 revenue guidance to $8.8 billion-$9.3 billion, both below expectations, as demand softened and incentives rose. Negative Sentiment: Management also pointed to cautious buyers, affordability pressures, and regional weakness such as layoffs in Seattle weighing on housing demand. Article Title

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

Further Reading

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