SEB Asset Management AB Takes $15.79 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 170,746 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $15,794,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 31,833 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 15,540.7% during the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 318,914 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $28,817,000 after buying an additional 316,875 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.7% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.7% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.2% in the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $96.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $153.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock's 50-day moving average is $95.42 and its 200-day moving average is $101.12.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 13.94%.The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.'s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, EVP Yael Cosset sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,764,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 127,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,518,638.40. This represents a 19.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $143.00 to $139.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $128.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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