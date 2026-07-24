SEB Asset Management AB Takes $2.43 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,622 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,385,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,198,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,599,882,000 after purchasing an additional 805,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,415,082 shares of the company's stock worth $3,984,281,000 after purchasing an additional 616,297 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $190.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $123.37 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.37 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.76 billion, a PE ratio of 138.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $131.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.69.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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