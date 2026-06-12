Sector Gamma AS Boosts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Sector Gamma AS increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 23,547 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up 5.9% of Sector Gamma AS's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sector Gamma AS's holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $25,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9,056.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,232,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $979,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,678,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $7,118,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223,149 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23,219.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,155,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $769,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137,888 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $734,321,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,646,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $2,260,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.3%

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $147.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company's 50-day moving average price is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $127.59 and a 52 week high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's payout ratio is currently 106.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $183.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at $16,122,355.05. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.48, for a total transaction of $166,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,161,922.56. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 4,013 shares of company stock worth $593,434 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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