Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,361 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,787 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in AppLovin were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,954,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,930,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,852,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,516,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237,051 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,456,108,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,886,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,792,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $743,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 62,804 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $30,549,749.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 3,255,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,583,462,445.39. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.49, for a total transaction of $74,331,545.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,969,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,160,545,043.18. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 365,244 shares of company stock valued at $169,584,607 over the last 90 days. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Argus began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Arete Research set a $340.00 price target on shares of AppLovin and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $664.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APP

AppLovin Stock Performance

APP opened at $468.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $158.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.37. The company's 50 day moving average is $442.83 and its 200 day moving average is $532.96. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $320.00 and a 12-month high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 64.29% and a return on equity of 219.37%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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