Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,292 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 15,223 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Income Insurance Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $10,806,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $2,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $237.65 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $216.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.70. The company has a market cap of $187.34 billion, a PE ratio of 115.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.77 and a 12-month high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Boeing

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Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,230 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $224.20 per share, with a total value of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,206. This trade represents a 101.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $351,371.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,326.70. The trade was a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $290.00 to $256.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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