Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,153 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 26,968 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,537,447,000 after acquiring an additional 364,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,024,684,000 after acquiring an additional 265,805 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,836,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,658 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 781.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,518,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053,978 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,312,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,512,854,000 after acquiring an additional 718,178 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Lam Research from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $285.94.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $294.05 on Monday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $74.65 and a 1-year high of $297.99. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $238.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $367.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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