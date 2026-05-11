Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,725 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 9,901 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 8,289 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Income Insurance Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Caterpillar Trading Down 0.1%

CAT opened at $896.14 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $323.31 and a one year high of $931.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The business's 50 day moving average price is $755.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $664.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.21 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

More Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 9,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.25, for a total transaction of $8,477,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at $42,645,476.25. This represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total value of $14,399,860.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $48,631,913.85. This trade represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 75,734 shares of company stock valued at $67,054,613 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Williams Trading set a $825.00 price target on Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caterpillar from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $890.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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