Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,430 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 7,926 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in S&P Global by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 171.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Stock Down 0.1%

S&P Global stock opened at $419.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $550.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SPGI

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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