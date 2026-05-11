Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,129 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 12,511 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Income Insurance Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $279.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $8,461,716. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $264.38 on Monday. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $210.84 and a one year high of $274.79. The company has a market capitalization of $156.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $252.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

See Also

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