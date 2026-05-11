Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,216 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 7,996 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,654 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $21,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $41,393,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 276,545 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $134,130,000 after purchasing an additional 62,790 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.5% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.6% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 51,364 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $24,913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Thermo Fisher Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Thermo Fisher, signaling slightly better long-term profit expectations for the company. Article

Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Thermo Fisher, signaling slightly better long-term profit expectations for the company. Positive Sentiment: Thermo Fisher was included in CNBC’s “Final Trades,” which can reinforce investor interest and visibility in the stock. Article

Thermo Fisher was included in CNBC’s “Final Trades,” which can reinforce investor interest and visibility in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Thermo Fisher continues to be viewed as a key player in life sciences tools, and a new market note questioned whether the recent pullback makes the shares more attractive from a valuation standpoint. Article

Thermo Fisher continues to be viewed as a key player in life sciences tools, and a new market note questioned whether the recent pullback makes the shares more attractive from a valuation standpoint. Neutral Sentiment: Proscia’s MedTech Breakthrough Award win mentioned Thermo Fisher among industry peers, but the item was focused on Proscia rather than a direct company-specific catalyst for TMO. Article

Proscia’s MedTech Breakthrough Award win mentioned Thermo Fisher among industry peers, but the item was focused on Proscia rather than a direct company-specific catalyst for TMO. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target on Thermo Fisher from $675 to $615, which can weigh on sentiment even though the firm kept an overweight rating. Article

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $464.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $172.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $493.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $619.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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