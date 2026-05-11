Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,673 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 23,375 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 327.8% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 312.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Newmont Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE NEM opened at $116.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.96. The stock has a market cap of $124.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $134.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.49%.

Newmont News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, EVP Peter Wexler sold 13,378 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,473,051.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,615.15. The trade was a 16.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David John Thornton sold 2,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $252,812.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,550,477.93. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,068 shares of company stock worth $4,769,475. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newmont from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Securities reissued a "hold" rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $123.20 to $125.10 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $142.51.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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