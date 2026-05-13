Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,374 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,422 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company's stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL increased its position in Corteva by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 18,035 shares of the company's stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,361 shares of the company's stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.7% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $636,207.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,289.50. The trade was a 50.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $82.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.59. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $85.63. The business's 50 day moving average price is $80.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.50%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Corteva's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corteva from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Corteva from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Corteva from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corteva

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

Further Reading

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