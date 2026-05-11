Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.74 Million Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,518 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 26,734 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 391.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,330,717 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $477,273,000 after buying an additional 5,042,816 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in CVS Health by 95.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 7,453,980 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $572,665,000 after buying an additional 3,637,943 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 24.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,469,250 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $864,667,000 after buying an additional 2,253,531 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 70.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,294,134 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $399,125,000 after buying an additional 2,188,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Key CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS beat Wall Street expectations on Q1 earnings and revenue, reporting about $2.9 billion in profit, with improved Aetna profitability helping drive the upside. The company also raised its 2026 outlook, which investors are reading as a sign that the turnaround is gaining traction. CVS Raises 2026 Outlook As Shares Jump 9.8%

CVS beat Wall Street expectations on Q1 earnings and revenue, reporting about $2.9 billion in profit, with improved Aetna profitability helping drive the upside. The company also raised its 2026 outlook, which investors are reading as a sign that the turnaround is gaining traction. Positive Sentiment: Several brokerages lifted price targets on CVS, including UBS to $100, Truist to $102, and Deutsche Bank to $92, reinforcing the view that recent operating improvements could support more upside from here.

Several brokerages lifted price targets on CVS, including UBS to $100, Truist to $102, and Deutsche Bank to $92, reinforcing the view that recent operating improvements could support more upside from here. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media reports highlighted improving Medicare Advantage metrics, better medical benefit ratios, and operational efficiencies, suggesting CVS’s health insurance business is moving back toward its longer-term margin targets.

Analysts and media reports highlighted improving Medicare Advantage metrics, better medical benefit ratios, and operational efficiencies, suggesting CVS’s health insurance business is moving back toward its longer-term margin targets. Positive Sentiment: Commentary from investors and media noted that CVS’s prescription volume and pharmacy operations remain solid, while biosimilar and AI initiatives may support long-term cost control and affordability efforts.

Commentary from investors and media noted that CVS’s prescription volume and pharmacy operations remain solid, while biosimilar and AI initiatives may support long-term cost control and affordability efforts. Neutral Sentiment: Pieces discussing Jim Cramer’s prior favorable view on CVS and articles questioning whether the stock is still attractive mainly reinforce sentiment around the name, but do not add new fundamental information.

Pieces discussing Jim Cramer’s prior favorable view on CVS and articles questioning whether the stock is still attractive mainly reinforce sentiment around the name, but do not add new fundamental information. Negative Sentiment: Some articles pointed to ongoing structural pressure in the PBM business and the risk that temporary insurance profit strength may not fully offset longer-term margin challenges.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $90.50 on Monday. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $115.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVS Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVS

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

See Also

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