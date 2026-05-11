Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.75 Million Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,104,719 shares of the company's stock worth $9,929,380,000 after buying an additional 73,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in McKesson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,750,519 shares of the company's stock worth $4,447,110,000 after buying an additional 51,510 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,681,321 shares of the company's stock worth $2,071,428,000 after buying an additional 90,948 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in McKesson by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,394,699 shares of the company's stock worth $1,850,001,000 after buying an additional 126,684 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in McKesson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,532,856 shares of the company's stock worth $1,184,193,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on McKesson from $1,107.00 to $1,015.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on McKesson from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,085.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $970.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

McKesson Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MCK stock opened at $734.93 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $883.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $859.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.35. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $637.00 and a 12 month high of $999.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $96.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.35 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 345.35% and a net margin of 1.18%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 44.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson's payout ratio is 8.53%.

McKesson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

Positive Sentiment: McKesson beat quarterly adjusted EPS estimates, reporting $11.69 per share versus $11.56 expected, and cited strength in oncology, specialty distribution, and biopharma services. Reuters article

McKesson beat quarterly adjusted EPS estimates, reporting $11.69 per share versus $11.56 expected, and cited strength in oncology, specialty distribution, and biopharma services. Positive Sentiment: The company guided fiscal 2027 EPS to $43.80-$44.60, which is roughly in line with expectations and suggests continued earnings growth. McKesson also reaffirmed its long-term financial targets. Yahoo Finance article

The company guided fiscal 2027 EPS to $43.80-$44.60, which is roughly in line with expectations and suggests continued earnings growth. McKesson also reaffirmed its long-term financial targets. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target to $1,015 from $1,107 but kept an overweight rating, implying meaningful upside from the current share price. Benzinga article

JPMorgan lowered its price target to $1,015 from $1,107 but kept an overweight rating, implying meaningful upside from the current share price. Positive Sentiment: William Blair reiterated a Buy rating, saying McKesson’s durable earnings power and fiscal 2027 growth outlook outweigh near-term revenue softness. TipRanks article

William Blair reiterated a Buy rating, saying McKesson’s durable earnings power and fiscal 2027 growth outlook outweigh near-term revenue softness. Neutral Sentiment: McKesson advanced plans for its $13 billion medical-surgical spinoff/separation, a strategic move that could unlock value over time but also adds execution risk. MSN article

McKesson advanced plans for its $13 billion medical-surgical spinoff/separation, a strategic move that could unlock value over time but also adds execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Revenue came in below Wall Street forecasts at $96.3 billion versus $101.35 billion expected, reinforcing concerns about softer sales momentum despite improved margins. Yahoo Finance article

Revenue came in below Wall Street forecasts at $96.3 billion versus $101.35 billion expected, reinforcing concerns about softer sales momentum despite improved margins. Negative Sentiment: The stock has been trading lower as investors focus on the revenue shortfall and near-term softness in the medical-surgical business, even with strong earnings and guidance. Zacks article

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Michele Lau sold 2,725 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $990.00, for a total transaction of $2,697,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,530. The trade was a 45.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total value of $328,014.63. Following the sale, the director owned 301 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $282,900.87. This represents a 53.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,315. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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