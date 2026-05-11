Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,952 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,955 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Get Chubb alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Chubb from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Chubb from $336.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Chubb from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $349.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on CB

Key Headlines Impacting Chubb

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2028 EPS estimate for Chubb, signaling stronger long-term earnings potential and improved outlook for the insurer. Chubb stock reference

Zacks Research raised its FY2028 EPS estimate for Chubb, signaling stronger long-term earnings potential and improved outlook for the insurer. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also increased estimates for Q1 2027 and Q4 2027 EPS, reinforcing optimism that Chubb can sustain solid profitability over time. Chubb stock reference

Analysts also increased estimates for Q1 2027 and Q4 2027 EPS, reinforcing optimism that Chubb can sustain solid profitability over time. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage pieces focused on why Chubb stock is in focus and on broader analyst commentary, but did not introduce a clear new company-specific catalyst. Article link

Additional coverage pieces focused on why Chubb stock is in focus and on broader analyst commentary, but did not introduce a clear new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed estimates for Q2 2026, Q2 2027 and Q3 2027, which may be weighing on sentiment by pointing to softer earnings in the near term. Chubb stock reference

Zacks trimmed estimates for Q2 2026, Q2 2027 and Q3 2027, which may be weighing on sentiment by pointing to softer earnings in the near term. Negative Sentiment: A bearish headline suggesting investors should “sell CB” may also be pressuring the shares, even though it appears to be an opinion piece rather than a fundamental update. Article link

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.1%

CB opened at $319.27 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $264.10 and a fifty-two week high of $345.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.31 and a 200-day moving average of $312.40.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 26.78 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chubb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chubb wasn't on the list.

While Chubb currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here