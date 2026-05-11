Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,589 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 13,711 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. National Pension Service grew its stake in Welltower by 2.1% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,691,931 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $301,401,000 after buying an additional 34,532 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 161,440 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 63,763 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 97,366 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,345,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $901,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL

Welltower Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE WELL opened at $214.46 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $142.65 and a one year high of $219.59. The business's fifty day moving average is $206.17 and its 200-day moving average is $196.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's payout ratio is currently 146.53%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Further Reading

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