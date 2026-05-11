Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 26,187 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 176.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $131.33 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The stock's 50 day moving average is $139.59 and its 200-day moving average is $132.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $163.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is 48.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GILD

More Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial reaffirmed its buy rating on Gilead and raised its price target to $157 from $155, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga

Truist Financial reaffirmed its rating on Gilead and raised its price target to from $155, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Gilead reported Q1 EPS of $2.03 and revenue of $6.96 billion , both ahead of analyst expectations, supported by HIV and Trodelvy sales growth. Yahoo Finance

Gilead reported and , both ahead of analyst expectations, supported by HIV and Trodelvy sales growth. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its Yeztugo 2026 sales guidance to $1 billion from $800 million, signaling stronger-than-expected launch momentum. Yahoo Finance

The company raised its to from $800 million, signaling stronger-than-expected launch momentum. Neutral Sentiment: RBC slightly reduced its price target to $122 from $123 and kept a sector perform view, suggesting a more cautious stance but no major change in thesis. Benzinga

RBC slightly reduced its price target to from $123 and kept a view, suggesting a more cautious stance but no major change in thesis. Negative Sentiment: Gilead cut its 2026 EPS guidance to a loss range of -$1.05 to -$0.65 , a major deterioration from prior profit expectations, due to acquisition charges and financing costs. Reuters

Gilead cut its to a loss range of , a major deterioration from prior profit expectations, due to acquisition charges and financing costs. Negative Sentiment: Investors also appear concerned that near-term growth is being driven more by older products like Descovy and Biktarvy than by the much-anticipated Yeztugo launch, creating questions about the pace of future growth. Yahoo Finance

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $422,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 128,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,152,687.84. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $422,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 176,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,835,883.36. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $9,238,250. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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