Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,630 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 42,822 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $17,343,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,176 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,787,191 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,267,265,000 after acquiring an additional 373,088 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.7% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,012,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,881 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,254,022 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $742,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,585,666 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $572,642,000 after acquiring an additional 141,081 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $93.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The company has a market cap of $193.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company's 50-day moving average is $92.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.40.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.6232 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,667,071.39. This represents a 21.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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