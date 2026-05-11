Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,365 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 15,098 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in McDonald's were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in McDonald's by 5.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,029,572 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $312,877,000 after buying an additional 51,039 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in McDonald's by 2.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,533,015 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $465,868,000 after buying an additional 37,744 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald's in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald's by 15.6% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,592 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $13,247,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Erste Group Bank lowered McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price target on McDonald's in a research note on Thursday. Cfra raised McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald's presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $335.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald's Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE MCD opened at $275.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $195.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. McDonald's Corporation has a 52 week low of $274.83 and a 52 week high of $341.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.40.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s beat Q1 earnings and revenue estimates, with EPS of $2.83 and revenue of $6.52 billion, helping reassure investors that the brand is still executing well in a tougher consumer environment. Article Title

McDonald’s beat Q1 earnings and revenue estimates, with EPS of $2.83 and revenue of $6.52 billion, helping reassure investors that the brand is still executing well in a tougher consumer environment. Positive Sentiment: Global comparable sales rose 3.8%, supported by value meals, loyalty spending, and new menu items such as the Big Arch burger and specialty drinks, showing McDonald’s value push is driving traffic and sales growth. Article Title

Global comparable sales rose 3.8%, supported by value meals, loyalty spending, and new menu items such as the Big Arch burger and specialty drinks, showing McDonald’s value push is driving traffic and sales growth. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts kept bullish ratings even as they trimmed price targets, reflecting confidence that McDonald’s can keep gaining share and recover if consumer demand stabilizes. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,276 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.54, for a total transaction of $8,764,097.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,638,066. This represents a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.72, for a total value of $100,805.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,442,042.24. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,990 shares of company stock worth $23,824,113. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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