Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $6.79 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,328 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,846 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 43,546,533 shares of the company's stock worth $7,063,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,835 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 128,776,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,887,743,000 after buying an additional 2,714,674 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,301,112 shares of the company's stock worth $1,491,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,204 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1,547.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,260,217 shares of the company's stock worth $362,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,002 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 67.3% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,614,443 shares of the company's stock worth $748,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PM

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $170.88 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $191.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.47. The firm has a market cap of $266.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.37.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is currently 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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