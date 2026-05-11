Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $8.84 Million Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,682 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,531 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $296.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $211.15 and a 12 month high of $348.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.34. The stock has a market cap of $309.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about GE Aerospace

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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