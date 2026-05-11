Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,272 shares of the company's stock after selling 81,786 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in CocaCola were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CocaCola by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in CocaCola by 1.2% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 12,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in CocaCola by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CocaCola by 3.9% during the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in CocaCola by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Get CocaCola alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

CocaCola Stock Down 0.0%

KO stock opened at $78.40 on Monday. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 72,449 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $5,833,593.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 279,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,538,916.84. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 250,688 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $19,839,448.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 278,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,013,186.70. This trade represents a 47.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 555,101 shares of company stock valued at $44,208,566 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Coca-Cola to $3.26, signaling confidence that full-year earnings should meet expectations. CocaCola stock page

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Coca-Cola to $3.26, signaling confidence that full-year earnings should meet expectations. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and Erste Group Bank also lifted select future-year estimates, including FY2027 and Q3 2026 forecasts, suggesting analysts see continued earnings resilience. CocaCola stock page

Zacks and Erste Group Bank also lifted select future-year estimates, including FY2027 and Q3 2026 forecasts, suggesting analysts see continued earnings resilience. Neutral Sentiment: A separate market commentary highlighted dividend stocks as attractive amid geopolitical uncertainty and recession worries, which may reinforce investor interest in defensive names like Coca-Cola. 2 Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys in May

A separate market commentary highlighted dividend stocks as attractive amid geopolitical uncertainty and recession worries, which may reinforce investor interest in defensive names like Coca-Cola. Negative Sentiment: Not all revisions were higher: Zacks trimmed some quarterly and FY2028 estimates, indicating analysts still see some near-term earnings pressure in parts of the forecast period. CocaCola stock page

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CocaCola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CocaCola wasn't on the list.

While CocaCola currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here