Securian Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,712 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter worth $1,136,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth $13,546,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth $7,046,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000.

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Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SNDK shares. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sandisk in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Sandisk from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Sandisk from $1,400.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $1,220.00 price objective on Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,065.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sandisk news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,939.71. This represents a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,447.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $214.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 4.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $866.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.61. Sandisk Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $1,600.00.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm's revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

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