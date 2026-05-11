Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 42,943 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Novem Group grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Novem Group now owns 6,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts: Sign Up

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $56.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.26. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is 70.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Report on BMY

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bristol Myers Squibb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bristol Myers Squibb wasn't on the list.

While Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here