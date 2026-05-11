Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,257 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 19,563 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Prologis by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,664,583 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $978,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,323,290 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,743,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,407 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Prologis by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,651,563 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $661,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,819 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,256,236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $487,424,000 after acquiring an additional 988,986 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,141,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $149.76.

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Prologis Trading Down 0.1%

Prologis stock opened at $143.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $134.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.44. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $136.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's dividend payout ratio is currently 107.81%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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