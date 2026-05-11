Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,287 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 13,597 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 661.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $7,265,098.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 33,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,801.01. The trade was a 53.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,148,916.94. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,404 shares of company stock worth $8,884,404. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on COF. Evercore dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $189.34 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $174.98 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $117.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Key Capital One Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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