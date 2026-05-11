Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 119,974 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 119,974 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Pfizer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.65 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $146.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.Pfizer's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Pfizer's payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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