Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,570 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,417 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 19,570 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Capital World Investors increased its position in International Business Machines by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,809,461,000 after buying an additional 2,077,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after buying an additional 1,439,824 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in International Business Machines by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,052,880 shares of the technology company's stock worth $861,401,000 after buying an additional 865,253 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,162,741 shares of the technology company's stock worth $610,239,000 after buying an additional 849,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in International Business Machines by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,777,516 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,382,695,000 after buying an additional 725,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut International Business Machines from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore raised their price target on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Dbs Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.41.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $229.39 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $220.72 and a 12-month high of $324.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business's 50-day moving average price is $243.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.83. The stock has a market cap of $215.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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