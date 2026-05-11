Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,964 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,122 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 22,964 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 141.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,069,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,783 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Qualcomm by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,090,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,252 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Qualcomm by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $502,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,529 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Qualcomm by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,406 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $703,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Qualcomm by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,050,717 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,505,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,466 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $219.09 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $138.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $228.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 38.70%.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $180.37.

View Our Latest Report on Qualcomm

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 192 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $33,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 15,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,566 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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