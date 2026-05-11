Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,614 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,263 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 23,614 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,631 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,155,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,232 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 171,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,140,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus raised TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.55.

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Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.0%

TJX stock opened at $153.29 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $158.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.84 and a fifty-two week high of $165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $169.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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