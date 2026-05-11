Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,615 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,284 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 25,615 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. DSG Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 230.9% during the third quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its position in Amphenol by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 87,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 10.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,766 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $33,631,000 after acquiring an additional 26,175 shares during the period. Regents Gate Capital LLP increased its holdings in Amphenol by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 96,908 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 34,289 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,831,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on APH shares. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on APH

Amphenol Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $127.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm's 50 day moving average is $137.31 and its 200 day moving average is $139.35. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $80.32 and a 1 year high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol's payout ratio is 28.74%.

Trending Headlines about Amphenol

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 646,056 shares of company stock worth $94,594,783. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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