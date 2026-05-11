Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,250 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,310 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 31,250 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $518,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,548 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,938,746 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $482,170,000 after buying an additional 2,823,744 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,918,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Boston Scientific by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,799,040 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $956,680,000 after buying an additional 2,301,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,812,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $109.00 to $71.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $53.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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