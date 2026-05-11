Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 36,147 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,890 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 36,147 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.6% of Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Visa were worth $16,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 6.8% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $403.00 price objective (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Visa from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.25.

Read Our Latest Report on V

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $318.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The company has a market capitalization of $571.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visa just reported its strongest revenue growth since 2022, reinforcing that consumer and cross-border spending trends remain healthy and supporting the case that the stock deserves a premium valuation. Article Title

Visa just reported its strongest revenue growth since 2022, reinforcing that consumer and cross-border spending trends remain healthy and supporting the case that the stock deserves a premium valuation. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages, including Erste Group Bank and Zacks Research, raised Visa earnings estimates for FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling confidence that profit growth can stay strong over the next several years.

Multiple brokerages, including Erste Group Bank and Zacks Research, raised Visa earnings estimates for FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling confidence that profit growth can stay strong over the next several years. Positive Sentiment: Visa is also advancing its stablecoin strategy, including pilot projects tied to settlement and payment rails, which may strengthen its role in next-generation digital payments. Article Title

Visa is also advancing its stablecoin strategy, including pilot projects tied to settlement and payment rails, which may strengthen its role in next-generation digital payments. Positive Sentiment: News that Exodus launched an AI-agent focused stablecoin on Solana using Visa payment rails highlights growing third-party use cases for Visa’s network in emerging fintech and AI-driven payments. Article Title

News that Exodus launched an AI-agent focused stablecoin on Solana using Visa payment rails highlights growing third-party use cases for Visa’s network in emerging fintech and AI-driven payments. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around card-issuing and processing solutions, as well as travel-credit-card rankings, is supportive of the broader payments ecosystem but does not materially change Visa’s near-term earnings outlook. Article Title

Coverage around card-issuing and processing solutions, as well as travel-credit-card rankings, is supportive of the broader payments ecosystem but does not materially change Visa’s near-term earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: One analyst note trimmed a few near-term quarterly EPS estimates, which could temper expectations for some upcoming periods even though the longer-term forecast trend remains positive.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Featured Stories

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