Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 38,284 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,545 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 38,284 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 284,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $32,620,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $21,177,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 119.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 147,521 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $16,891,000 after acquiring an additional 80,395 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on Disney to $145 from $135 and reiterated a buy rating, pointing to meaningful upside after the company’s strong quarterly results. Benzinga

Citigroup raised its price target on Disney to $145 from $135 and reiterated a buy rating, pointing to meaningful upside after the company’s strong quarterly results. Positive Sentiment: Disney’s fiscal Q2 beat, with higher-than-expected EPS and revenue, is still driving bullish analyst revisions; JPMorgan, Barclays, Guggenheim, and others recently raised targets, reinforcing confidence in Disney’s earnings momentum and outlook. 247WallSt

Disney’s fiscal Q2 beat, with higher-than-expected EPS and revenue, is still driving bullish analyst revisions; JPMorgan, Barclays, Guggenheim, and others recently raised targets, reinforcing confidence in Disney’s earnings momentum and outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted improving streaming and theme-park performance under new CEO Josh D’Amaro, including continued parks strength and a longer-term push to grow Disney+ overseas and streamline the customer experience with a possible “super app.” TechCrunch

Recent coverage highlighted improving streaming and theme-park performance under new CEO Josh D’Amaro, including continued parks strength and a longer-term push to grow Disney+ overseas and streamline the customer experience with a possible “super app.” Neutral Sentiment: Disney said CFO Hugh Johnston will participate in the MoffettNathanson conference next week, which keeps management visible to investors but is not an immediate operating catalyst. Business Wire

Disney said CFO Hugh Johnston will participate in the MoffettNathanson conference next week, which keeps management visible to investors but is not an immediate operating catalyst. Negative Sentiment: ABC is escalating its fight with the FCC after the Trump administration tried to apply equal-time rules to The View; the dispute raises regulatory and political uncertainty for Disney’s media operations. Reuters

ABC is escalating its fight with the FCC after the Trump administration tried to apply equal-time rules to The View; the dispute raises regulatory and political uncertainty for Disney’s media operations. Negative Sentiment: Disney’s broader Trump-related messaging remains a legal and public-relations overhang, with reports saying the company is trying to avoid a direct confrontation while pushing back on pressure “politely.” Business Insider

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.47.

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Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of DIS opened at $107.89 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $187.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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