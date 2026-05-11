Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 49,583 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,540 shares of the company's stock after selling 49,583 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company's stock worth $39,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company's stock worth $36,050,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 820.6% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the company's stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,814 shares of the company's stock worth $23,173,000 after purchasing an additional 37,198 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.5% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,512 shares of the company's stock worth $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,994 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,576.02. The trade was a 50.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,715 shares of company stock worth $39,702,904. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $146.44 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $170.99. The company's fifty day moving average price is $148.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $341.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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