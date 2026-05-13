Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,727 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,833 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,727 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 126.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Datadog from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Datadog from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Datadog from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $212.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Key Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Datadog’s recent earnings report was well received, with revenue up 32.1% year over year to $1.01 billion and EPS of $0.60 beating expectations. Management also issued stronger-than-expected guidance, reinforcing the view that AI-driven demand and enterprise software spending remain healthy. DDOG Q1 Deep Dive: AI Adoption and Product Expansion Drive Strong Growth

Datadog’s recent earnings report was well received, with revenue up 32.1% year over year to $1.01 billion and EPS of $0.60 beating expectations. Management also issued stronger-than-expected guidance, reinforcing the view that AI-driven demand and enterprise software spending remain healthy. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive after earnings, with CICC Research raising its price target to $204 from $150 and other firms reiterating bullish views, suggesting Wall Street sees more upside in DDOG. MarketScreener

Analyst sentiment remains constructive after earnings, with CICC Research raising its price target to $204 from $150 and other firms reiterating bullish views, suggesting Wall Street sees more upside in DDOG. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles framed Datadog as a beneficiary of AI adoption rather than a victim of a SaaS slowdown, which is helping sentiment around the stock. Barchart

Several recent articles framed Datadog as a beneficiary of AI adoption rather than a victim of a SaaS slowdown, which is helping sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog announced upcoming presentations at two investor conferences, which keeps the company visible but does not materially change fundamentals by itself. Datadog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Datadog announced upcoming presentations at two investor conferences, which keeps the company visible but does not materially change fundamentals by itself. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales by directors and an executive, including Matthew Jacobson, Yanbing Li, Julie Richardson, and CRO Sean Michael Walters, may weigh on sentiment even though some of the trades were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans. SEC filing

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 68,922 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $7,618,637.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 704,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,910,913.34. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $6,765,416.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 437,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,871,380.93. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 695,598 shares of company stock worth $91,612,665 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of DDOG opened at $199.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 526.17, a PEG ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 1.30. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $203.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.93.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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