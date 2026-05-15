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Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,809 Shares of onsemi $ON

Written by MarketBeat
May 15, 2026
onsemi logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Securian Asset Management cut its onsemi stake by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, selling 8,809 shares and leaving it with 10,941 shares valued at about $592,000.
  • onsemi’s latest quarter beat expectations, reporting EPS of $0.64 versus $0.61 expected and revenue of $1.51 billion versus $1.49 billion expected, with revenue up 4.7% year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment has improved around the stock, with firms including Cantor Fitzgerald, Mizuho, and Bank of America raising targets or ratings; MarketBeat notes a consensus rating of Hold with a $88.81 average price target.
  • Interested in onsemi? Here are five stocks we like better.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,941 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,809 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in onsemi were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in onsemi by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 68.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 62.3% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of onsemi in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $118.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average of $64.06. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.94. onsemi has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $119.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $358,708.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 173,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,205,235.81. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,011,042. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,548,708. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on onsemi from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of onsemi in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of onsemi from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $88.81.

Read Our Latest Report on ON

onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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