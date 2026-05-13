Seelaus Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,896 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,524 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BE. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $402,494,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,229,000 after buying an additional 3,201,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,679,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,239,000 after buying an additional 1,530,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,759,726,000 after buying an additional 1,240,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $254.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BE

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $4,084,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 212,365 shares in the company, valued at $43,371,303.95. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $1,358,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 180,521 shares in the company, valued at $24,529,193.48. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 515,092 shares of company stock worth $95,003,475. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Bloom Energy stock opened at $281.23 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $186.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.55. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $302.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $79.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5,623.46 and a beta of 3.82.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

See Also

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