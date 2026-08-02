Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 144,949 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. $PTCT

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT - Free Report) by 287.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 144,949 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.24% of PTC Therapeutics worth $13,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTCT. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised PTC Therapeutics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PTC Therapeutics

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 5,079 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $432,121.32. Following the sale, the vice president owned 105,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,541.76. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mary L. Smith sold 15,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,425,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,963,170. The trade was a 42.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 198,662 shares of company stock worth $16,347,994 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company's stock.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTCT opened at $68.01 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $90.87. The company's 50 day moving average price is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.26, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.53.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $360.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 362.45%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting PTC Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting PTC Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: PTC Therapeutics reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $361 million, including $239 million in product revenue, up 101.5% year over year. Adjusted earnings of $0.92 per share exceeded consensus expectations, while the company moved from a year-ago loss to a profit. PTC Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

PTC Therapeutics reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $361 million, including $239 million in product revenue, up 101.5% year over year. Adjusted earnings of $0.92 per share exceeded consensus expectations, while the company moved from a year-ago loss to a profit. Positive Sentiment: Sephience (sepiapterin) generated $151 million in second-quarter revenue, with management citing continued broad adoption and international expansion. This performance supports the drug’s role as a key commercial growth driver. Corporate Update and Financial Results

Sephience (sepiapterin) generated $151 million in second-quarter revenue, with management citing continued broad adoption and international expansion. This performance supports the drug’s role as a key commercial growth driver. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook, projecting total revenue of $1.18 billion to $1.28 billion and product revenue of $850 million to $950 million. PTC also reported a substantial cash balance of $2.2 billion at June 30, providing financial flexibility. Corporate Update and Financial Results

The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook, projecting total revenue of $1.18 billion to $1.28 billion and product revenue of $850 million to $950 million. PTC also reported a substantial cash balance of $2.2 billion at June 30, providing financial flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call and follow-up analysis frame PTC Therapeutics as entering a strategically important phase, with investors focused on Sephience’s continued launch trajectory, additional pipeline opportunities and execution against the updated financial targets. PTC Therapeutics Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings call and follow-up analysis frame PTC Therapeutics as entering a strategically important phase, with investors focused on Sephience’s continued launch trajectory, additional pipeline opportunities and execution against the updated financial targets. Negative Sentiment: Despite the headline beat and raised guidance, the stock’s reaction suggests investors may have been expecting even stronger results or a more aggressive outlook. PTC remains unprofitable on a reported basis, with a negative net margin, leaving valuation sensitive to sustained commercial growth and pipeline execution. PTC Therapeutics Q2 Key Metrics Versus Estimates

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company's research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC's approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

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