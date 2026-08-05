Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires New Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,111 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,399 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 8,810 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $48,893.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,950.72. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 619 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $56,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,671,117.80. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,539 shares of company stock worth $3,685,364. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $89.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $88.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $72.30 and a 12-month high of $96.29.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Edwards Lifesciences's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Edwards Lifesciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Edwards Lifesciences wasn't on the list.

While Edwards Lifesciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here