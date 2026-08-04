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Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires Shares of 33,765 EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
EOG Resources logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,765 shares of the energy exploration company's stock, valued at approximately $4,474,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 898.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,420,839 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $205,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,555 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,443,453 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $676,627,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in EOG Resources by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,977,912 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $312,711,000 after buying an additional 1,231,366 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in EOG Resources by 474.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,318,254 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $138,430,000 after buying an additional 1,088,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,669,969 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $490,394,000 after acquiring an additional 901,897 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.0%

EOG opened at $145.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $101.59 and a one year high of $151.87. The business's fifty day moving average is $137.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.72.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $166.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research lowered EOG Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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