Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires Shares of 53,415 Trane Technologies plc $TT

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,098,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the company's stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Dara Capital US Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $966,000. ProCore Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $939,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 54,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,060,000 after purchasing an additional 32,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

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Key Trane Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Trane Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Adjusted EPS was $4.31, above the $4.27 consensus and up from $3.88 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.6% year over year to $6.35 billion, surpassing the $6.20 billion estimate. TT's Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Year Over Year

Adjusted EPS was $4.31, above the $4.27 consensus and up from $3.88 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.6% year over year to $6.35 billion, surpassing the $6.20 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Bookings surged 39% to $7.82 billion on a reported basis, or 37% organically, while the company cited a record backlog. These trends strengthen visibility into future revenue and suggest sustained demand for Trane’s climate-control products and services. Trane Technologies Reports Strong Second Quarter Results; Raises Full-Year Revenue and EPS Guidance

on a reported basis, or 37% organically, while the company cited a record backlog. These trends strengthen visibility into future revenue and suggest sustained demand for Trane’s climate-control products and services. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 forecast. Full-year adjusted EPS guidance is now $15.20–$15.30, above the roughly $14.90 analyst consensus, while revenue guidance of approximately $23.8 billion exceeds the $23.4 billion consensus. Trane Technologies Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Full-year adjusted EPS guidance is now $15.20–$15.30, above the roughly $14.90 analyst consensus, while revenue guidance of approximately $23.8 billion exceeds the $23.4 billion consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst actions were mixed but still imply upside. Citigroup lowered its target from $570 to $566 while maintaining a Buy rating. RBC cut its target from $501 to $496 and assigned a Sector Perform rating. The reductions may temper enthusiasm, but both targets remain above the cited share price. Analyst Price Target Updates

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $455.78 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $470.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.60. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $348.06 and a 52 week high of $505.87. The company has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 13.28%.The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.200-15.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $501.00 to $496.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $507.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $520.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TT

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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