Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires Shares of 71,273 Kohl's Corporation $KSS

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $919,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kohl's at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kohl's by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Kohl's by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,016 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl's by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl's by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl's by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 36,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts: Sign Up

Kohl's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $19.59 on Thursday. Kohl's Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Kohl's had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Kohl's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kohl's Corporation will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl's Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Kohl's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kohl's news, EVP Jennifer J. Kent sold 22,942 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $458,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 234,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,040. The trade was a 8.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kohl's from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kohl's from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Kohl's in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup raised Kohl's from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Kohl's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $15.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kohl's

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation, founded in 1962 by Maxwell Kohl and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a leading American department store retailer. The company operates approximately 1,100 stores across 49 states, offering a combination of value-oriented pricing, private-label brands and national labels. Since its initial public offering in 1992, Kohl's has focused on broadening its product assortment and enhancing the in-store and online shopping experience.

The retailer's merchandise portfolio spans apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products for women, men and children, as well as home goods, kitchenware and seasonal décor.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Kohl's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kohl's wasn't on the list.

While Kohl's currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here