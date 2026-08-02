Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 32,276 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI - Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,258 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Houlihan Lokey worth $17,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,751,495 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $251,551,000 after acquiring an additional 48,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,549 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $247,133,000 after purchasing an additional 84,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2,723.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,199,459 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $208,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,041,990 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $187,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 962,263 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $167,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company's stock.

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Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of HLI stock opened at $125.21 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $139.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $112.83 and a one year high of $211.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.38 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business's revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Houlihan Lokey's dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $161.00 to $147.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Houlihan Lokey

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 6,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $941,378.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $941,378.90. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Houlihan Lokey this week:

Positive Sentiment: Houlihan Lokey declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share , payable September 15 to shareholders of record September 1. The dividend implies an annualized yield of approximately 2.2%, providing shareholder income.

Houlihan Lokey declared a quarterly dividend of , payable September 15 to shareholders of record September 1. The dividend implies an annualized yield of approximately 2.2%, providing shareholder income. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley maintained an “overweight” rating despite lowering its price target to $177 from $187, while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods retained an “outperform” rating and reduced its target to $153 from $160. Both targets remain substantially above the recent trading level, suggesting analysts expect a recovery.

Morgan Stanley maintained an rating despite lowering its price target to $177 from $187, while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods retained an rating and reduced its target to $153 from $160. Both targets remain substantially above the recent trading level, suggesting analysts expect a recovery. Neutral Sentiment: UBS lowered its price target to $147 from $161 and maintained a “neutral” rating. The revised target still indicates upside, but the cut reflects more cautious expectations for the company’s valuation or near-term performance. Houlihan Lokey Given New $147 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS lowered its price target to and maintained a “neutral” rating. The revised target still indicates upside, but the cut reflects more cautious expectations for the company’s valuation or near-term performance. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal Q1 earnings were well below expectations: adjusted EPS was $1.35 versus the $1.64 consensus, and revenue was $511 million versus $602.38 million expected. EPS also fell from $2.14 a year earlier, while revenue declined 15.6% year over year. The sizable earnings and revenue misses are the primary catalyst weighing on HLI. Houlihan Lokey Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm's core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

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