Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys New Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130,979 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $12,006,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Groupe la Francaise boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5,444.6% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 311,219 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,734,000 after acquiring an additional 305,606 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 825.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,728 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Heritage Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $87.14 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.83. The company has a market cap of $181.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 32.40%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is 55.96%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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